Britain and France have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation over a spike in migrants trying to cross the Channel, the UK's Home Office said Sunday.

In the coming weeks, the two countries will increase surveillance patrols and focus on measures to dismantle trafficking gangs and improve awareness about the dangers of sea crossings in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

"The UK and France will build on our joint efforts to deter illegal migration - protecting our borders and human life," said Britain's Home Office minister Sajid Javid, after speaking on the phone with French counterpart Christophe Castaner.

Attempts to cross the English Channel have been increasing since October, with authorities on both sides struggling to stop them.