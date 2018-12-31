WORLD
2 MIN READ
France and Britain agree action plan on migrant Channel crossings
Migrants' attempts to cross the English Channel have been increasing since October, with authorities on both sides struggling to stop them.
France and Britain agree action plan on migrant Channel crossings
A couple pose for a 'selfie' at the beach with the English Channel sea behind in Margate in south east England, May 22 , 2015. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 31, 2018

Britain and France have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation over a spike in migrants trying to cross the Channel, the UK's Home Office said Sunday.

In the coming weeks, the two countries will increase surveillance patrols and focus on measures to dismantle trafficking gangs and improve awareness about the dangers of sea crossings in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

"The UK and France will build on our joint efforts to deter illegal migration - protecting our borders and human life," said Britain's Home Office minister Sajid Javid, after speaking on the phone with French counterpart Christophe Castaner.

Attempts to cross the English Channel have been increasing since October, with authorities on both sides struggling to stop them.

RECOMMENDED

Javid, who has previously said the rise is being treated as a "major incident", has faced criticism from the opposition and from within his own party for responding too slowly.

"More than 200 migrants have arrived on the Kent coast in small craft in the past two months. The scale of the problem is unprecedented," Charlie Elphicke, the MP for Dover on the southeast coast of England, told the Daily Mail.

A particular increase in arrivals has been recorded over the Christmas period, with British authorities finding 43 people in English waters on Christmas Day and December 26.

On Thursday, British border officials found 23 Iranians in three locations in Kent on England's southeast coast, hours after French maritime authorities intercepted 11 migrants in a small boat near Sangatte.

And on Sunday, authorities intercepted six Iranians near Kingsdown beach in Dover.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area