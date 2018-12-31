Riot police deployed in key squares of Sudan's capital on Monday as protesters planned to march on President Omar al Bashir's palace calling for him to "step down" following deadly anti-government protests.

Bashir has instructed police to abstain from using excessive force against the demonstrators after 19 people, including two security personnel, were killed in clashes in the initial days of demonstrations that erupted on December 19.

Angry protesters have rallied after the government raised the price of a loaf of bread from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents).

Protests that erupted against high prices of bread have turned into anti-government rallies in Khartoum and several other cities.

On Monday, a group bringing together professionals like doctors, teachers, professors and engineers called for a march from downtown Khartoum to the presidential palace after a similar rally it organised on December 25 in the capital.

"We are again calling for a rally on December 31 at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT)," the group calling itself as Sudanese Professionals' Association said in a statement late Sunday.

"We will march towards the presidential palace calling for President Omar al Bashir to step down."