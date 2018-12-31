An Israeli court sentenced a Palestinian to 18 years imprisonment on Monday on charges of stabbing to death a British woman in Jerusalem last year, under a plea bargain acknowledging he is mentally ill.

Jamil Tamimi, 59, is accused of killing 21-year-old exchange student Hannah Bladon.

Tamimi targeted Bladon at random when she came within his reach after offering her seat to an older woman, stabbing her at least seven times, the court heard.

"This was not a terrorist incident ... This was a terrible murder carried out by a mentally ill person," the prosecutor said, explaining why a life prison sentence had not been sought, according to a court transcript.

Tamimi's lawyer said the defendant attacked Bladon in a rage at his sons insisting that he stay in a mental institution rather than with them.

"This drove him to stab a person to death so that he would be shot dead," the lawyer said.