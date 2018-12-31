Russia's domestic security agency said on Monday it has arrested a US citizen on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said that the American man detained in Moscow on Friday.

The agency said in Monday's statement that he was caught "during an espionage operation," but didn't give any details.

The state Tass news agency identified the detained man as Paul Whelan. Spying charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years in Russia.

The US Embassy in Moscow had no immediate comment.

The arrest comes as Russia-US ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis and the war in Syria.