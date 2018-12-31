As the rest of the world begins to celebrate the new year and contemplate what went right in 2018, it is time for Kashmir to determine how much blood was spilled, and how much more will be spilled in years to come.

In addition to the customary violence that consumed lives in 2018, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) witnessed electoral scenes that reaffirm the dishonest Indian state policy on Kashmir, the rape of a Muslim girl that exposed schisms in Indian society and a historic UN report that was rejected outright by India.

Political changes indicate where the conflict is heading but matter little if it is not a priority for the international community.

The question frequently asked, which does not have an answer, and will not at the end of this article is: When and how will the conflict in Kashmir end?

Another “normal” year of violence

As many as 110 civilians were killed in Kashmir in 2018, making it one of the worst in recent years in terms of loss of life. Increased offensives against insurgents led to razed houses and the frequent killing of civilians – about 225 militants were killed this year.

If we look at numbers, the conflict has worsened. More ‘muscular policies’ have resulted in more violence, ‘winning hearts and mind’ has failed and the policy has proved to be counterproductive. It does seem that by stifling alternative modes of protest, the state is pushing more and more people towards the path of violence.

Despite claims by the Indian government and army officials that recruitment and the radicalisation of insurgent ranks is decreasing, there has been no let-up in insurgency operations.

The claim by Indian army official Lt Gen Ranbir Singh that the “army acts swiftly and ensures peace, stability and security” in the case of an “untoward incident” is baffling. This statement is a paradox in itself: an army which killed 110 civilians in 2018 alone cannot possibly ensure peace and stability.

What it has shown is that the only strategy for peace is to make sure that dissent is silenced. The killing of civilians also belies his claim that the army works in a “professional manner” while fighting the insurgents.

Numbers do not matter anymore. Violence is so normalised that a day without a death appears incomplete. Newspapers have become a catalogue of dead people.

Hospitals are filled with witnesses to violence, blinded by the Indian army’s pellet guns and with bodies pierced by bullets. A temple hosted men who raped and murdered a minor nomad girl because she belonged to the ‘other’ caste and religion. An eighteen-month-old baby awaits her fate after becoming the youngest pellet victim in Kashmir. Six families were made homeless in a single night when the army razed their houses to kill two militants – one 14 and the other 17 years old. Such stories are manifestations of everyday violence in Kashmir and consumed by every Kashmiri, every single day.

Electoral Sham

When India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a coalition government with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), it was a coming together of an extreme right-wing Hindutva force and a “soft separatist” voice of Kashmir.

The PDP acted as a messiah to the Kashmiris when the state suppression of the armed insurgency reached its peak in the 1990s. With its affiliations to the Indian state and a hollow pro-Kashmir sentiment, the PDP managed to pull off the role quite well.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the PDP did the unthinkable to common Kashmiris – it allied itself with the BJP. It proved to be a marriage of inconvenience. The BJP strategically pulled out of the government in 2018 leaving the PDP barefaced but also willing to play the victim card.

A continuum of what has been a feature of electoral politics in Kashmir was seen in 2018. The urban local body polls witnessed a 4.27 percent turnout in Kashmir. The BJP gained though, as most of the seats were uncontested and did not go to polls. That was enough of a cause for satisfaction for the BJP-led Indian government.