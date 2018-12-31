The Assad regime's Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, has invited Iranian companies to take part in the Syrian reconstruction process at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

Al-Khalil underlined accelerating bilateral economic relations in which Iranian private sector products can be re-exported from Syria.

“We hope that trade and business ties between Iran and Syria will be strengthened more than before,” he said.

Amid the ongoing civil war in Syria, parties have already started to ask who’s going to shoulder the financial burden of rebuilding years of destruction.

On December 24, US President Donald Trump said it won’t be Washington footing the bill, but instead Saudi Arabia, which has "now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria...”

Trump tweeted: “Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbours rather than a Great Country, the US, that is 5,000 miles away.”

Saudi Arabia pledged a $100 million contribution to a US-backed campaign in August to "stabilise" north-eastern Syria, while the Trump administration ended its $230 million civilian-aid programme to the country the same month.

There is no immediate information available on the amount of the latest pledge from US ally Saudi Arabia, or how the money would make it to Syria, and through whom.

Huseyin Alptekin, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Istanbul Sehir University spoke to TRT World about the Assad regime's invitation to Iranian companies.

Alptekin said: “Saudi Arabia wants to be the main power in the Arabian Peninsula but it is not an active actor in Syria.”

Saudis consider Iran and Turkey as regional rivals and both have active policies in Syria.

“However, Saudi wants to be a part of the current process in Syria and it will use its financial muscle because it does not possess the military power to send to Syria,” Alptekin said.

Following the Jamal Khashoggi killing, Trump is increasing his pressure on Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to spend huge amounts of money in the US interest.

Arab countries’ efforts to normalise relations with Assad

Bahrain announced early on Friday that it is reopening its embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus.

The move follows a seven-year hiatus, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said the reopening of the embassy affirms the importance of continued relations with Syria. In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry urged 'the Arabs' to play a positive role in preserving Syria's independence.