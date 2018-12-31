Responding to the longstanding concerns of Turkey, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria earlier this month, but a senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham added a twist on Sunday, saying the pull-out would not happen anytime soon.

"I think we are in a pause situation, where we’re re-evaluating what’s the best way to achieve the president’s objective of having people pay more and do more,” said Graham, after a meeting with Trump on December 30.

From Graham's comment, it became certain that Trump is facing internal pressure from both the US Congress and military leaders.

Graham previously criticised US support to the YPG and PYD in northern Syria, even questioning the country's military establishment for siding with groups that are affiliated to the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation not only by Ankara but also by the US.

However, now he is apparently now much more concerned over the fate of the YPG, despite previously referring to what he called Turkey’s “legitimate concerns" about the group, whose parent organisation, the PKK, has launched a four-decade-long armed campaign against the Turkish state.

After Sunday's meeting with Trump, Graham's stance against the troop withdrawal appeared to have changed to some extent. Instead of resisting a time-bound withdrawal, he said the pullout will ”slow down" and be completed “in a smart way”.

Before the meeting, Graham had indicated that he would talk to the president to change his withdrawal decision, citing several crucial issues for the US presence in northern Syria, ranging from the prevention of any Daesh comeback to Iran’s increasing influence over the Assad regime, which has been a fundamental issue for Israel since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

But after the meeting, Graham, a southern politician who tries to fill the gap left by the late legendary US Senator John McCain, the influential politician appeared to be persuaded by Trump on the policy change vis-a-vis Syria.

“We had a great lunch. We talked about Syria. He told me some things I didn’t know that made me feel a lot better about where we’re headed in Syria,” Graham told the press.

Graham had previously advocated that Turkey’s security concerns should be properly addressed. During a TRT World interview in July, he said: “Turkish government concerns about the YPG are legitimate in my mind. They have been partnered with the US, fighting ISIS (Daesh). They have a long record that makes Turkey very nervous.”

Graham added: “We are going to deal with the legitimate concerns of YPG presence in Syria that may threaten Turkey.”

After his meeting with Trump, he made a bold assertion, pleading on behalf of the YPG and its affiliates. He explicitly said since the US “got the Kurds” on its side in the fight against Daesh, Americans “need to be concerned about” them, identifying the YPG with the larger Kurdish community. Turkey and other Kurdish political groups maintain that the PKK and its linked groups do not represent all Kurds.

“Buffer zone” between Turkey and YPG

Graham also appeared to tie his Kurdish concern with Turkey’s possible upcoming cross-border operation to the YPG-held regions across its border. Ankara has delayed its operation for some time following the Trump announcement of the US withdrawal.

“They [the Kurds] stepped out nobody else would. He [Trump] is very aware of that problem. He’s going to be talking with Turkey, ensuring about Turkey that they would have a buffer zone they need, giving their concerns about YPG,” Graham said, using somewhat confusing terminology.