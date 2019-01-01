A minivan slammed into pedestrians early Tuesday on a street where people had gathered for New Year's festivities in downtown Tokyo, injuring eight people, police said.

Police took into custody a man in his 20s but did not further identify him. They said he is suspected of intentionally trying to kill people by driving the small vehicle through the street, which local media said had been closed to car traffic for holiday revellers.

NHK TV footage showed a small van with the entire front end smashed and officers and ambulance workers rushing to the scene.