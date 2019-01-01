US President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on Monday on plans for a fast pullout of US troops from Syria.

The apparent shift came a day after a senior Republican senator said Trump had promised to stay in Syria to finish the job of defeating Daesh.

Trump had earlier told allies – and prompted the resignation of his defence secretary, Jim Mattis – that Daesh was defeated and that US troops in Syria were ready to leave. That move came after a December phone call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump's walk back came after a meeting on Sunday with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Graham emerged form lunch with the president at the White House, saying Trump "understands the need to finish the job."

"I think the president is committed to making sure when we leave Syria that Daesh is completely defeated," Graham said.

Graham also said the US could not abandon its "Kurdish allies."

That brought a swift response from NATO ally Turkey, which reminded Washington that it cannot ally itself with terrorists.

"Dear @LindseyGrahamSC You know and have stated publicly more than anyone else the direct link between the terrorist PKK and its Syria branches PYD & YPG," Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

"Terrorists cannot be your allies. Just as ISIS [Daesh] doesn’t represent Muslims, PKK doesn’t represent Kurds in Syria or elsewhere," Kalin added.

The YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group, dominates the SDF, an anti-Assad coalition also fighting Daesh in Syria.

In response to the uproar, Trump national security adviser John Bolton will soon visit regional allies including Turkey.

Trump's new timetable

Trump on Monday appeared to be sticking with the more cautious schedule for pulling out the troops indicated by Graham.

"We're slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS [Daesh] remnants," Trump tweeted.