NASA rang in the New Year on Tuesday with a historic flyby of the farthest, and quite possibly the oldest, cosmic body ever explored by humankind – a tiny, distant world called Ultima Thule – in the hopes of learning more about how planets took shape.

A series of anxiously awaited "phone home" signals arrived after 10:30 am (1530 GMT), indicating that the spacecraft had made it, intact, through the risky, high-speed encounter.

"We have a healthy spacecraft," said mission operations manager Alice Bowman, as cheers erupted in the control rooms at Johns Hopkins Applied Physic s Laboratory in Maryland.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story.

The NASA spacecraft New Horizons that yielded the first close-up views of Pluto opened the new year on Tuesday at an even more distant world, a billion miles beyond.

Flight controllers said everything looked good for New Horizons' flyby of the tiny, icy object at 12:33 am Tuesday (0533 GMT). Confirmation won't come for hours, though, given the vast distance.

The mysterious, ancient target nicknamed Ultima Thule is 6.4 billion kilometres (4 billion miles) from Earth.

Scientists wanted New Horizons observing Ultima Thule during the encounter, not phoning home. So they have to wait until late morning (in the US) before learning whether the spacecraft survived.

About 10 hours earlier, NASA celebrated the New Year's flyby, as mission managers – alongside kids dressed in space costumes – blew party horns to mark the moment at 12:33 am (0533 GMT) when the New Horizons spacecraft aimed its cameras at the space rock four billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away in a dark and frigid region of space known as the Kuiper Belt.

More images and data will start arriving later Tuesday, offering scientists the first up-close look at an ancient building block of planets, Bowman said.

The flyby took place about a billion miles beyond Pluto, which was until now the most faraway world ever visited up close by a spacecraft.

Hurtling through space at a speed of 32,000 miles per hour, the spacecraft made its closest approach within 2,200 miles of the surface of Ultima Thule.

Historic moment

"This is a night none of us are going to forget," said Queen guitarist Brian May – who also holds an advanced degree in astrophysics – and who recorded a solo track to honor the spacecraft and its spirit of exploration.

Lead planetary scientist for New Horizons, Alan Stern, said Ultima Thule is unique because it is a relic from the early days of the solar system and could provide answers about the origins of other planets.