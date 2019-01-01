Taliban fighters killed at least 21 Afghan security forces in simultaneous raids in Sar-e-Pul province in northern Afghanistan, an official said Tuesday, as the city braced for further violence.

The attacks also left another 23 wounded, provincial governor spokesman Zabihullah Amani said.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousof Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Those killed also included a commander of local police for Sayyad district, TRT World's Bilal Sawary said,reporting from Kabul.

In one attack, on the outskirts of the provincial capital, heavy artillery fire by Afghan forces trying to repel the insurgents sent local residents fleeing for safety.

Fighting despite talks

The Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces despite stepped-up efforts to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.

US President Donald Trump is reported to be planning to cut back on some of the 14,000 US troops currently in Afghanistan

US representatives have recently held talks with officials of several regional stakeholders in Washington's latest shift in its policy on Afghanistan, where its military involvement goes back to support for the Mujahideen fighting the Soviet forces backing the government in the 1980s.