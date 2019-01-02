WORLD
4 MIN READ
Peru's Vizcarra to ask Congress to declare emergency in corruption probe
Vizcarra said Attorney General Pedro Chavarry's dismissal of prosecutors jeopardizes investigations into allegations of bribery involving some of the country's highest-ranking politicians, including several former presidents.
Peru's Vizcarra to ask Congress to declare emergency in corruption probe
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra speaks to foreign media at the government palace in Lima, Peru October 29, 2018. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
January 2, 2019

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said on Tuesday he would ask Congress to declare the public prosecutor's office in a state of emergency after the agency's top official removed two investigators at the heart of the probe into a massive graft scandal triggered by Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

The Brazilian construction giant has admitted in US court filings that it paid $800 million in bribes to officials across Latin America, including $29 million in Peru, in exchange for lucrative contracts.

Vizcarra, who had been attending the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, cut short his trip to deal with the surprise twist in the Odebrecht case, saying he would return home to fight against "corruption and impunity."

Vizcarra said he would personally present a bill to Peru's Congress at 1 PM local time (1800 GMT) on Wednesday seeking the state of emergency, and asked for legislative support to usher it through quickly and without conflict.

"We will use all the tools our Constitution contemplates to overturn this decision, and we ask that all branches of government do the same," Vizcarra told reporters after meeting with his cabinet and advisers in Lima.

A state of emergency would allow Vizcarra to quickly and efficiently make changes to personnel he deems necessary to advance the investigation.

His move came just hours after Peru's attorney general, Pedro Chavarry, removed prosecutors Jose Perez and Rafael Vela, saying the duo had failed to respect authority at Peru's public prosecutor's office, which has overseen the investigation.

Chavarry's move prompted a public outcry in Peru, where there is strong support for Vizcarra's anti-corruption crusade.

RECOMMENDED

The two deposed investigators earlier this month announced they would seek fines of about $180 million from local companies, politicians and businessmen for taking part in kickback schemes involving Odebrecht construction projects in Peru.

Odebrecht in 2016 admitted in a plea deal with US, Brazilian and Swiss authorities that it had bribed officials in a dozen countries, including Peru.

Four former Peruvian presidents, the current opposition leader and several local construction companies are all under investigation in connection with Odebrecht. 

All have denied wrongdoing.

Chavarry's decision to remove Perez and Vela was announced days after Perez accused Chavarry of allegedly obstructing justice in a separate case involving several judges accused of corruption.

Perez and Vela had also targeted former Peruvian presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Ollanta Humala y Alejandro Toledo, all of whom are under investigation in connection with the Odebrecht scandal.

Vizcarra said on Monday that Odebrecht should not be able to continue working in Peru because the Brazilian construction company had "contaminated private activity" and admitted bribing public officials. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area