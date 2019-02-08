WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens near Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Hassan Shalabi, 14, and Hamza Ashtiwi, 18, were killed by the Israeli army's gunfire during the weekly protests near Gaza-Israel buffer zone, Gaza's health ministry said in a statement.
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens near Gaza-Israel buffer zone
A relative of Palestinian teen Hassan Shalabi reacts as his body is brought into a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip on February 8, 2019. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
February 8, 2019

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed on Friday by Israeli soldiers near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that Hassan Shalabi, 14, and Hamza Ashtiwi, 18, had been “martyred by Israeli forces.”

According to the ministry, at least 17 other Palestinians were injured by live ammunition.

TRT World spoke to Hind Khoudary who is following the updates from Gaza Strip.

RECOMMENDED

Since Palestinians began holding almost-daily rallies along the buffer zone in March of last year, more than 250 have been killed – and thousands more injured – by Israeli troops deployed in the vicinity.

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress