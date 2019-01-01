Right-wing nationalist Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's president on Tuesday, and immediately called on Congress to combat endemic corruption and promised to "work tirelessly so that Brazil reaches its destiny."

Addressing a joint session of Congress minutes after taking the oath of office, Bolsonaro, a former Army captain and admirer of the country's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, vowed to adhere to democratic norms.

He said his government would be guided by the promises he made to Brazilian voters fed up with graft, high levels of violent crime and a still-sputtering economy.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

'I will work tirelessly'

"I will work tirelessly so that Brazil reaches its destiny," Bolsonaro said after being sworn in. "My vow is to strengthen Brazil's democracy."

On the economic front, the new leader promised to "create a new virtuous cycle to open markets" and "carry out important structural reforms" to shore up a yawning public deficit.

Bolsonaro, 63, was a seven-term fringe congressman who rode a wave of anti-establishment anger to become Brazil's first far-right president since a military dictatorship gave way to civilian rule three decades ago.

Bolsonaro plans to realign Brazil internationally, moving away from developing nation allies and closer to the policies of Western leaders, particularly US President Donald Trump, who sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to his inauguration.

As a clear sign of that diplomatic shift, Bolsonaro plans to move the Brazilian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, breaking with Brazil's traditional support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

Crowds of supporters, many with the Brazilian flag draped around their shoulders and with faces painted yellow and green, the national colours, gathered before the Planalto palace, where later Tuesday the presidential sash will be draped on Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro against 'cultural marxism'

Backed massively by conservative sectors of Brazil, including Christian evangelical churches, Bolsonaro would block moves to legalise abortion beyond even the current limited exceptions and remove sex education from public schools, opposing what he calls "cultural Marxism" introduced by recent leftist governments.