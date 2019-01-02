Two women defied a centuries-old ban on entering a Hindu temple in the Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday, sparking protests and calls for a strike by conservative Hindu groups outraged by their visit.

Police fired teargas and used water cannons to disperse a large crowd of protesters in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, television news channels showed.

There were protests in several other cities in the state, media reported.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

India's Supreme Court in September ordered the lifting of the ban on women aged between 10 and 50 from entering the Sabarimala temple, which draws millions of worshippers a year.

The temple has been at the centre of weeks of showdowns between Hindu devotees supporting the ban and women activists who have been forced back several times from Sabarimala.

Media reports said the women entered the hilltop temple just before dawn with police security.

"It is a fact that the women entered the shrine. Police are bound to offer protection to anyone wanting to worship at the shrine," Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He said the two women, who had previously tried but failed to enter the temple because their way was blocked by devotees, faced no obstruction on Wednesday.

Ruling party calls for protests

A local official from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party called for protests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)'s Kerala state president P S Sreedharan Pillai called it "a conspiracy by the atheist rulers to destroy the Hindu temples," and said his party will "support the struggles against the destruction of faith by the Communists."

"Let all the devotees come forward and protest this," Pillai told local television news channels.