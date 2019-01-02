Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

Xi made the comments in a speech on the 40th anniversary of a key policy statement that eventually lead to a thaw in relations with the self-ruled island.

"It is a historical conclusion drawn over the 70 years of the development of cross-Strait relations, and a must for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era," he said.

TRT World'sReagan des Vignes reports.

President Xi said China will not "give up the use of its military force" as an option to ensure the reunification while insisting the island would ultimately be reunified with the mainland.

Beijing "reserves the option of taking all necessary measures" against outside forces that interfere with peaceful reunification and Taiwan independence separatist activities, he said.

Xi said many countries have understood and supported the cause of the reunification of China over the 70 years.

Taiwan defends self-rule

Ahead of Xi's speech Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen defended self-rule and said Beijing must respect its sovereignty.

TRT World spoke to Honk Kong-based journalist Samantha Vadas.