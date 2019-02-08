NATO allies the US and Turkey made significant progress on Tuesday regarding the issues centred around the American troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

In a series of meetings with US officials at the anti-Daesh coalition summit, including Pentagon and State Department officials, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two countries agree on establishing a joint “task force” to ensure smooth withdrawal of the US forces.

“A task force has been established to closely monitor the US withdrawal process from Syria. I personally recommended this force to [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo in a previous phone conversation and he looked positively to the idea,” Cavusoglu said, during a press conference in Washington this week.

In light of the US administration's contradictory position of the troop withdrawal, military experts on the conflict view the proposal of establishing a joint task force as a positive development. President Donald Trump originally announced a withdrawal in December last year, but some officials, including Pompeo, put forward a condition of safeguarding members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the PKK-affiliated YPG in the region.

PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey, the US and the EU.

“If this momentum continues, it can play a major role in facilitating the withdrawal of US troops from Syria in a way that does not weaken Turkey's national interests,” said Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasian Center.

Prior to discussing the possibility of forming a joint task force, the two estranged NATO allies debated the likelihood of carving out a safe zone, an idea that initially originated from Turkey, which Washington backburnered for several years before bringing it back to the table in December 2018.

However, the NATO allies cannot agree on the terms of the newly US-proposed safe zone in northern Syria. Trump wants to establish a safe zone between Turkey and the US-backed YPG, monitored by the US and other European allies in the region, while Ankara wants to form and lead a buffer zone to address both internal and external security concerns.

Although the talk of building a safe zone seems to have taken a backseat, the allies are putting all hopes on forming a joint task force.

The most troubling issue between the two allies is the presence of the YPG in the region. Since the YPG is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Ankara finds Washington's growing partnership with the group unacceptable. In its defence, Washington refuses to acknowledge the clear ties between the YPG and the PKK.

Power vacuum

Besides the YPG presence, Turkish policymakers have repeatedly warned of a possible power vacuum if its concerns are not addressed before the American withdrawal. The vacuum, many experts argue, could be filled by armed groups like Daesh and the YPG.

With the joint task force in talks, Cavusoglu urged the US and its allies not to repeat the mistakes of Iraq, where the American withdrawal transitioned into the emergence of Daesh.

“Right now, as the US is pulling out, there should not be such a vacuum [similar to Iraq situation] filled by terrorists and pro-regime forces. Those steps should be taken in a [highly] planned and coordinated manner without repeating the mistakes in Iraq and other places,” Cavusoglu warned.

Can Daesh-like groups appear post-US withdrawal?

There's a broad consensus in foreign policy circles in both the US and Turkey that it was the execution of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, followed by the unplanned US troop withdrawal from the country in 2011, that opened a space for Daesh to move its militants, organise and recruit.

With Hussein and his Baath Party gone, the country went through both economic downfall and social disorder with communities breaking apart along the ethnic and sectarian lines.

Under the US-crafted new constitution, Iraq’s Kurdish dominated northern region tended to lead a government without any consultation with Baghdad. The country’s Shia majority, which had previously been oppressed by Saddam, was empowered by the US and the new constitution favouring that majority meant the Sunni minority was isolated from governance.

As a result, Daesh found recruits amongst the disgruntled Iraqi Sunni youth, and the terrorist group eventually emerged as a formidable force in the country's Sunni majority western territories. They eventually spread to Syria amidst the civil war, even capturing large cities like Mosul.