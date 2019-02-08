The Libyan National Army (LNA) has started an offensive to take the control of a pumping substation for the El Sharara oil field, but the main production area is still occupied by armed tribesmen.

The LNA, based in the east of the politically divided country, said on Wednesday it had seized the field, which normally produces 315,000 barrels a day, from tribesmen and protesters who forced operations to halt when they took the site on December 8.

The possibility of fighting over the future of the largest oil field in Libya has been increasing after an LNA offensive helped to take control of other oil fields from armed groups.

El Sharara, located 900 kilometres south of Tripoli, represents nearly one-third of Libya’s total oil production. However, the field has been closed since tribes invaded in December.

For now, the two strongest forces in the country, the UN-backed Tripoli government and Haftar’s supporting eastern administration, have faced off to control the site. Controlling the oil fields in El Sharara will be important in any future elections, particularly with two administrations claiming the right to govern the country.

Forces loyal to the UN-recognised Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) had travelled to south to protect the fields from Haftar.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Friday urged all parties to avoid any escalation at the El Sharara oil field and said it would not resume normal operations until security had been restored.

Haftar’s forces already control some oil fields in the north of the country, and is moving south to push out militias from the region.

The LNA in mid-January announced the start of an offensive intended to "purge the south of terrorists and criminal groups", including rebels from Chad.

French fighter jets struck a heavily-armed rebel convoy from Chad that was also located in southern Libya.

Together with Chadian rebels, the south of Libya has become a safe haven for the terrorist groups and militias that are making it hard to establish stability in the fragmented country.

On Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry said that Haftar's operation was successful in "eliminating terrorist targets" and was a way to “durably hinder the activities of human traffickers”.