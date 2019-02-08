NEW DELHI — On February 3, the local government of India's eastern state West Bengal detained several officials from the federal investigations agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The move kicked up a political storm. The politicians of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised its regional opposition and ruling party in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), describing the arrests of federal investigators as the "murder of democracy”.

Many BJP members argued that India's President Ram Nath Kovind should dissolve the TMC government in West Bengal state and impose his rule until a new election is held.

Prior to their detention, the CBI officials attempted to raid the house of Rajeev Kumar, the police chief of West Bengal's capital city Kolkata, who has been facing accusations of colluding in a massive financial scandal. The Ponzi scheme, named Saradha, lured millions of people to invest for high returns and collected close to four to six billion dollars before its collapse in 2013.

But the moment CBI officials arrived at Kumar's front door, they were detained by the Kolkata police, triggering a conflict between the state and the centre.

In her defence, Chief Minister of West Bengal and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee said the officials were arrested to prevent the central government from staging a "constitutional coup" against its federal state, and rejected CBI's claim that Kumar was involved in the money grubbing scam. Banerjee said Kumar headed the investigation into the multi-billion dollar fraud.

The continuing state versus centre saga once again triggered a nationwide debate on whether the ruling BJP is wrongfully deploying India's top-tier public institutions in a political vendetta.

For the past few months, opposition parties from the north, east and the south of India have been organising meetings, holding rallies and have often made public appearances together in a show of solidarity, seemingly putting their ideological differences on the back burner to confront the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

In January, pictures of Banerjee serving food to the other opposition party leaders were shared widely across social media, generating disdain from the trolls espousing Hindu nationalist thoughts.

West Bengal is one of the two states that withdrew CBI’s ‘general consent’ late last year. General consent allows the CBI to conduct investigations or raids in states that are outside the ambit of India's capital Delhi and other union territories.

The move was interpreted by many as the opposition party losing faith in the investigative agency.

Banerjee, at present, is on an indefinite protest sit-in against what she calls the central government’s “deliberate attempt to harass opposition parties”.

Many commentators believe that the CBI raids have come at a time when various opposition parties are considering a united front to challenge the BJP in this year’s general elections.