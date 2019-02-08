On December 3, 2018, Qatar announced that it would withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January 2019 to focus on its natural gas production.

From a purely economic standpoint, it is evident that Qatar can no longer benefit significantly from OPEC since it is one of the smallest oil producers (ranked ninth oil producer among the members in 2017) within the organisation. Due to its enormous natural gas reserves, however, Qatar has been leading the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market for a long time.

Nevertheless, in November 2018, Australia beat Qatar and became the largest LNG exporter in the world. Thus, Qatar needs to make additional efforts to boost its LNG infrastructure and production.

On the political side, Qatar’s Energy Minister claims that this decision has nothing to do with the Saudi-led-blockade against Qatar which started in June 2017. However, many observers still make the connection, especially that in the same speech, the Minister also labelled OPEC as “an organisation managed by a country,” which is a thinly veiled criticism of Saudi Arabia.

The latter is considered the “de facto leader of OPEC” due to its large oil reserves. Riyadh's economy heavily relies on petroleum exports and ranks as the largest exporter of petroleum in the world. Since the early days of OPEC, Saudi Arabia managed not only to direct oil prices and production levels but also – and more worryingly – began using OPEC to further its political agenda.

On many occasions, OPEC has become a battleground for the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran. One example from 1977: an increase in oil prices was Iran’s only hope to deal with its financial crisis, however, Saudi Arabia opposed any increase in prices, worsening Iran’s financial outlook.

Compared with Saudi Arabia, small players’ impact within OPEC was limited, to say the least. With the rise of Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman (MBS) Riyadh and his ensuing aggressive policies in the region, Qatar could see the storm on the horizon.

However, nothing prepared Doha for the abrupt and bellicose crisis that unfolded in the spring of 2017, when Saudi Arabia and its close allies subjected Qatar to a merciless blockade.

Subsequently, Saudi Arabia closed its border with Qatar, restricted airspace, and cut all diplomatic ties with Qatar. This caused enormous problems for Doha as the country’s entire supply chain was threatened and a food crisis was on the cards were it not for the efforts undertaken by the Qatari government with the help of its key allies, such as Turkey.