Thailand's king has issued an order stating that no member of the royal family should be involved in politics, quashing a bid by his older sister to run for prime minister in next month's elections.

An order issued by King Maha Vajiralongkorn read out on national TV late Friday night said his sister's candidacy was inappropriate and violated the constitution's intent.

Princess Ubolratana Mahidol's nomination earlier on Friday by an opposition party had upended politics in Thailand and threatened the palace's decades-long tradition of eschewing political involvement.

Because Thailand is a constitutional monarchy, the king and his immediate circle are not supposed to involve themselves directly in politics.

Many Thais had assumed that the princess would not have sought the nomination without her brother's blessing and were surprised that he would have supported her association with a party that is considered unsympathetic to the monarchy.

The selection of Ubolratana by the Thai Raksa Chart Party marked a shock realignment of Thai politics by tying the king's eldest sister to the political machine of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, which hardcore royalists have long dismissed as opposed in spirit to the monarchy.

Ubolratana accepted the nomination on Instagram, saying she was exercising her rights as a citizen with the move.

It had pit her against the preferred candidate of the military, which is considered one of Thailand's most royalist institutions.

Ubolratana relinquished her royal titles in 1972 after marrying an American fellow student, but she is still treated by officials and the Thai public as a member of the royal family.

The Election Commission is required to endorse or reject all candidates by next Friday.

TRT World 's Natasha Hussein reports.

Incumbent politics

Current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led the 2014 coup that ousted Thailand's last elected government, on Friday accepted his selection as a candidate to lead the next government by Palang Pracharat Party, widely seen as a proxy for the military.

Prayuth had been considered the front-runner for the March 24 polls because changes in constitutional law and election rules were implemented by his government in a manner making it difficult for political parties without military backing to capture the premier's post.

Ubolratana was not present when her name was registered with the Election Commission by the Thai Raksa Chart Party. Its leader, Preechapol Pongpanit, said its executive committee "agrees that Princess Ubolratana, who is intelligent and capable, is the most appropriate name."