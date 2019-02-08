France's government spokesman says the recall of its ambassador to Italy is temporary but sends an important signal toward its historical ally not to meddle in internal French affairs.

Spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Friday on Europe-1 radio that the recall was prompted by months of "unfounded attacks" from Italian government members Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini — and especially by Di Maio's meeting in France this week with yellow vest protesters.

Griveaux said that the visit violated "the most elementary diplomacy" because it was unannounced.