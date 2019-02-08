The Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications released a statement on Thursday inviting any and all citizens to collaborate with the state to make the country a better place.

The project is called “I Have an Idea for My Country in 2019” where citizens can fill out forms with their suggestions online. Citizens are given 2000 characters to freely express their thoughts and are asked to leave behind their contact information so that the relevant state department or ministry can get in touch with them.

The project is separate from the channels which lead citizens to the complaint or information request pages, and neither is it a project for those seeking funding for their proposals. It is intended as “a channel with which any member of our country can relay their suggestions and ideas on any subject to our state institutions.”

According to the Turkish press, the site has enjoyed popularity since its launch on January 28. It has received more than 4,500 suggestions within its first 24 hours, tweeted Fahrettin Altun, presidential communications director. There have been recommendations and ideas coming from fields as varied as the environment, health, culture, management, communications, energy, education and justice.

“Because we know the best ideas are discussed during talks among families and friends, and in high schools and university canteens,” Altun said.