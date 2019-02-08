A year before Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told an aide he would use "a bullet" on the journalist if he did not return home and end his criticism of the kingdom, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The crown prince's comments to a top aide in 2017 were made well before Khashoggi was killed last October in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Times reported, citing current and the former US and foreign officials knowledgeable about intelligence reports.

The comments were intercepted by American intelligence agencies, the newspaper reported.

The US intelligence analysts have interpreted the "bullet" comment metaphorically, meaning the crown prince did not necessarily mean to have Khashoggi shot, but they do think it showed his intent to have the journalist killed if he did not return to the kingdom, the Times said.

Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by a team of Saudi operatives on October 2 in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

The US intelligence agencies believe the crown prince ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi, whose body was dismembered.

Riyadh initially denied knowledge of Khashoggi's disappearance before offering contradictory explanations. It has steadfastly insisted the kingdom's crown prince was not involved in the killing.