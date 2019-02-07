Right after announcing his candidacy, heading up the newly-established Israeli Resilience party and speaking of seeking a solution with the Palestinians, Israeli media agencies went into a frenzy as they portrayed Benny Gantz as a man with a vision for ‘peace’. Or at least someone that speaks of it.

It is ironic however, that after 10 years in power, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultra-right wing policies have ensured that anyone who pays lip service to peace is portrayed as a moderate or a peace-seeker. The irony runs deeper, when Netanyahu, who has a personal grudge against the left dating back to his father Benzion Netanyahu’s time, attacked Gantz and called him a defeated leftist, further helping promote the idea that Gantz is serious about peace.

Gantz was the Israeli Army’s chief of staff from 2012-2014. He spoke repeatedly, with head held high, of how he eliminated thousands of ‘Palestinian terrorists’ during his professional career. He claimed that 1,364 Palestinian militants were killed under his command during the 2014 war on Gaza, contradicting many official figures as well as numbers provided by the Israeli media itself. Haaretz argued that the number of militants killed was much lower, and that he counted civilians as militants to reach his grim sums.

War Crimes?

Under Gantz’s command, Israel has been accused of and sued for war crimes and grievous violations of international law. Palestine referred to the crimes committed by the Israeli army to the International Criminal Court and the Human Rights Council, heavily criticising the irresponsibility of the Israeli army towards civilians.

Gantz himself faces criminal charges in the Hague, submitted by a Palestinian-Dutch survivor of the Al Burij massacre who lost his mother, three siblings, a sister-in-law and a nephew, despite none of them having anything to do with the battles taking place.

But didn’t all Israeli Oslo leaders commit war crimes?

Some might argue that Gantz’s views on peace should be read in isolation from his military experience. After all, most Israeli leaders have come from the military establishment that is responsible for thousands of civilian casualties. Former prime minister Ariel Sharon was responsible for the Sabra and Shatilla genocide, but also undertook the Israeli unilateral disengagement from Gaza in 2005.

The argument to detach Gantz from his military service is dangerous and intrinsically flawed.

First of all, it should be clear by now that the issue has gone far beyond individual convictions and charisma. Politically Israel has shifted so far to the right it would be electoral suicide for any candidate to be ‘soft’ or ‘too generous’ with Palestinians by giving in to their ‘unreasonable demands.’

The Israeli electorate over the past two decades seems to care less about the peace process.

Indeed, for many of them, the peace process is dead on arrival.

What’s the fate of the peace process if Gantz wins?

Historically speaking, Israel as a state was established by the left, whose main existential concerns were reduced after the collapse of several Arab armies and securing their rule over the West Bank, particularly Jerusalem, as well as ensuring Jewish racial domination over Palestinians.

This is no good for Israel’s right.

Since it came to power, the right has refused to accept the fact that Palestinians have not ceased to exist. In this sense, they see the peace process framed by the exigencies of security. The ‘solution’ they are trying to reach does not in any way give Palestinians their rights, but rather is about giving up on Palestinians.