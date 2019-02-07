A preliminary compromise has been agreed between Yemen's warring parties to implement the Hudaida peace deal, the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

The compromise was agreed "pending further consultation by the parties with their respective leaders," the UN said.

The two sides have "given their commitment to respect the Hudaida ceasefire," but "are yet to agree to a preliminary agreement," it said.

Yemen's government and Houthi rebels agreed during talks in Sweden in December to a ceasefire in Hudaida, a redeployment of forces and access to humanitarian aid, under a deal seen as a major step towards ending the devastating war.

UN wants Houthis to stop blocking food storage

Earlier today, the UN aid chief urged Yemen's Houthi rebels to grant access in the coming days to a food storage site in Hudaida containing enough grain to feed millions of starving civilians.

The Houthis are refusing to allow UN aid agencies to cross front lines and reach the Red Sea Mills, which are located in a government-controlled area, because of security concerns, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said.

"Access to the mills grows ever more urgent as time passes and the risk of spoilage to the remaining grain increases," said Lowcock in a statement.