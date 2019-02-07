As US-Taliban peace talks continue amid much curiosity and criticism, Somalia has also been dealing with a political quagmire that has similar implications in a continuing saga which began with Mukhtar Robow’s arrest late last year.

Robow is a former Al Shabab spokesman and deputy commander, who defected to the government in 2017. In 2018, he decided to run for the presidency of Somalia’s South West state, before Ethiopian forces arrested him and took him to Mogadishu.

At a recent meeting of clan elders in Baidoa, the Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman renewed his commitment to securing the release of Robow.

The presidential hopeful’s arrest sparked a wave of protests and riots, which led to the deaths of two local government officials, hundreds of arrests, and triggered a political crisis that saw the Somali government expel the UN Envoy to Somalia Nicholas Haysom, and the resignation of Abdifitaah Ibrahim Geeseey, Minister for Public for Public Works.

“Somalia is emerging from failed state scenario,” said Hassan Sheikh Ali, former senior national security advisor to the president’s office. “For a few days, Mukhtar Robow’s hometown was burning and his arrest increased political tension across the country.”

The Somali federal government said Robow violated the terms it agreed with him by allegedly smuggling weapons into Baidoa to mobilised militias. Others have argued that it was a political arrest as Robow emerged as a serious challenger to the federal government's preferred candidate in the South West state polls, which has raised questions about the rule of law in Somalia.

The arrest has also led to conversations among Somalis about how to deal with former militants who renounce violence but maintain their political ambitions or seek roles in government. “The mainstream of Somali society are divided on this issue,” said Abdimalik Anwar, a policy analyst at the Hiigsi Institute, a non-partisan think tank with a focus on Somalia.

“The majority of people supported the arrest of Robow and more specifically the victims of AS [Al Shabab]. Some of the people were against his arrest because they saw the arrest as a political move or they viewed it as a lost opportunity, which might discourage other potential defectors.”

Several Western donor nations are among those who objected to the arrest, along with Haysom, who was declared persona non grata in Somalia after he questioned the legal basis of the Robow arrest. The Western nations have advocated for a more pragmatic view, that sidelines justice in the interest of peace. They believe that a strategy combining amnesty with rehabilitation programs and some concessions might help bring Al Shabab’s insurgency to an end.

The latter strategy, which attempts to re-integrate former terrorists back into society isn’t unprecedented, nor are attempts to allow them to enter formal politics. Analysts familiar with Somalia such as Rashid Abdi, Abdihakim Ainte, Afyare Abdi Elmi, Mohamed Haji Ingiriis and Hussein Sheikh Ali, have supported the idea of dialogue with Al Shabab to negotiate an end to the war.

Developments elsewhere seem to be heading in that direction, too. The Ogaden National Liberation Front, a Somali secessionist movement in east Ethiopia, agreed a truce with the Ethiopian government last year and are now defending Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reform agenda. In the Philippines, an agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has brought the prospect of peace to the Mindanao region, where a referendum will be held on greater autonomy.

Robow’s case has both merits and drawbacks, but the opportunities presented by his defection are complicated by his notorious biography, the politics of his defection and important questions about peace and justice in Somalia.

Mukhtar Robow - The emergence of a democrat?

Described by Voice of America journalists Dan Joseph and Harun Maruf as a “good organiser and fierce fighter” in their newly published book Inside Al-Shabaab, Robow, is a veteran of Somalia’s militant Islamic movement. Following setbacks in the 90s with al-Itihaad al-Islamiya (AIAI), Robow moved to Afghanistan where he spent just under a year training at Al Qaeda’s Al Farouq camp, near Kandahar.

When he returned to Somalia he joined the Union of Islamic Courts (UIC), a multi-factional organisation with a moderate bent. After a split emerged in the UIC, with then leader Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed entering negotiations with the Ethiopia-backed Transitional Federal Government, Robow worked with hardliners in the defunct UIC to become one of the founding members of Al Shabab. In February 2008, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice designated Al Shabab a terrorist organisation.

By November 2008, under Executive Order 13224, the US put Robow on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list and by 2012, the State Department was offering $5 million for information on his whereabouts. “Al Shabab feels honoured to be included on the list,” Robow said. “We are good Muslims and the Americans are infidels. We are on the right path.”

Anwar said: “[Robow] was an outspoken and vicious leader in AS, who later turned against them and left with a considerable army, a move he claimed was brought about by his disagreeing with AS’s indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians.”

After falling out with Ahmed Godane, who led Al Shabab at the time, Robow left the organisation in 2013, which later declared him an apostate. In 2017, to great fanfare, he handed himself over to federal authorities in Hudur, Bakool, as the most senior defector in the organisation’s history.

“Mukhtar Robow was the government's VIP guest after he surrendered,” said Hassan Sheikh Ali. “He was enjoying government's care, provided a luxury car with a security guard and was staying inside the National Intelligence and Security Agency's (NISA) HQ.”

Robow, who once described democracy as “kufr” (unbelief), would complete his U-turn by announcing his candidacy to applause in Baidoa. “You asked me to stand for this responsibility,” he said. “And I accepted it. God willing we will win.”

He was popular on the campaign trail, running with the slogan “security and justice” and convening large meetings displaying the extent of his local support.

“We shall reopen roads on which women are raped and people are harassed,” he said during a speech in Baidoa. “Notwithstanding my previous views, I owe you a lot for this huge welcome.”

Robow presented himself as a reformed man of God, who saw the error of his ways and decided to embark on a new more constructive path. “I left Al Shabab because… I disagreed with their creed which does not serve the Islamic religion, people and the country,” he said.

However, after he announced his candidacy for the South West state, where he had a strong likelihood of winning, the federal government viewed it as a step too far. Robow found himself in the middle of an ongoing dispute between the federal government and its member states.

While the Electoral Commission of the South West state upheld his candidacy, the federal government in Mogadishu blocked it, raising important questions not only about the powers of the federal government (which aren’t clearly defined), but also whether a candidate with Robow’s history should be allowed to run for office.

“Mukhtar Robow committed a crime against Somali people and he has to pay the price. He has to face the justice,” Ali said. “However, the government's move to arrest him with Ethiopia's assistance was absolutely a wrong move.”