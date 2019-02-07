Shortly after the case of the Saudi woman Rahaf al Qunun captured global attention at the beginning of this year, the plight of another Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) national, Hakeem Araibi, is at the centre of another international controversy with remarkable similarities.

Araibi, a Bahraini football player and refugee, fled the archipelago kingdom in late 2013 and arrived in Melbourne in 2014 (via Qatar and Iran, according to Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Previously, he had been tortured behind bars in Bahrain.

Since moving to Australia, where he was granted political asylum in 2017, he has been playing football professionally. Shortly after he left his home country, a Bahraini court handed him a ten-year prison sentence in absentia. Araibi’s alleged crime was an arson attack targeting a police station that took place while he was playing a football game. He and his supporters maintain that the Manama regime focuses on him for his Shia faith and because of his brother’s political activism in the Gulf state.

Upon arrival in Thailand for his honeymoon, local authorities detained him because of an Interpol request from Bahrain. He remains in the custody of the Thai government which is considering sending him back to Bahrain in accordance with Manama’s request.

Despite Bahrain and Thailand not having an extradition treaty, Thai law still permits the authorities to extradite Araibi if a government makes a formal request (as Bahrain did), if his alleged crime is not political, and if his punishment is more than one year in prison.

Bahraini officials demand that Araibi is treated as a fugitive and emphasise that he will have the right to appeal the court’s ruling. Thailand plans to hold a trial in April to determine whether he’ll be free to return to Australia or involuntarily extradited to Bahrain.

But officials in Bangkok are under growing pressure to refuse Bahrain’s demand. Australian officials are calling on their Thai counterparts to use their legal authority to free him as a refugee who has refused voluntary extradition to his home country.

Pointing to Bahrain’s record of torture, human rights organisations are calling on Bangkok to abide by Thailand’s commitments under international law, including the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and free Araibi so he can return to Australia.

Craig Foster, former Socceroos captain, is behind a campaign to free Araibi. Foster is urging all international sports bodies to impose sanctions on both Bahrain and Thailand for their failure to guarantee a player/refugee’s safety.

For Thailand, this international case poses a difficult dilemma. Bangkok is concerned about how its refusal to extradite Araibi could jeopardise Thailand’s economic relations with Bahrain and other GCC states. Unquestionably, this saga has the potential to negatively impact not only Bangkok’s ties with Bahrain but also Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which back Manama on virtually all issues pertaining to the Bahraini rulers’ crackdown on Shia activism and dissent.

Refusing to release the footballer runs not only the risk that Bahrain could take actions to hurt Thailand economically, but also that Bahrain’s wealthier fellow GCC states could follow suit as well.

On past occasions, ASEAN governments returned Saudi nationals to the Kingdom against their will. As major trade partners, suppliers of energy, investors in ASEAN countries’ economies, and homes to Thai and other foreign workers from Southeast Asia who send remittances home each year, the GCC states have long been positioned to exert their leverage over Southeast Asian governments in similar cases involving extraditions of alleged criminals.