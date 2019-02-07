One of the world’s biggest experiments in democracy will take place in Nigeria on 16 February. More than 80 million voters will head to the polls to choose the next president of Africa’s biggest democracy.

As a federal state, Nigeria has 36 states and more than 200 different ethnic groups, making elections often fraught with tension. Multiparty elections in Nigeria was restored in 1999.

Here are the key points in these presidential elections.

Players

There are over 70 candidates whose names will be on the ballot papers.

But the election is widely seen as a two-horse race between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, and Atiku Abubakar, who is the nominee of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) party.

A wealthy businessman and the former vice president, Abubakar, despite the allegations of corruption he has faced, aims to prevent Buhari securing a second term in office.

In the 2015 elections, Buhari presented himself as hope for the country by putting the Boko Haram insurgency and the fight against corruption at the centre of his agenda. Despite his old age - he was 73 at the time - he was seen as an anti-corruption warrior who would bring change for the country’s young masses.

The issues that the upcoming president will face

However, after four years of Buhari’s rule, many Nigerians feel that their expectations have not been met.

The country of nearly 200 million people has been suffering from three key issues: security, the economy and corruption.

Security

Although Buhari repeatedly claimed that Boko Haram has been defeated, factions of the group continue to carry out deadly attacks, causing more bloodshed and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

In November 2018, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram faction, killed at least 100 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on a village in northeastern Borno State, the epicentre of the insurgency since 2009. The attack marked one of the highest numbers of soldiers killed in a single attack by Boko Haram.

The Nigerian army seems to have failed to deal with the insurgency with experts warning that poor strategy and inadequate equipment have plagued the counter-terrorism efforts.

However, the insurgency in northeastern Nigeria is not the only one that has deepened ethnic and religious polarisation in the cosmopolitan nation.