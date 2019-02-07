WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pressure mounts on British Prime Minister May as Brexit day draws near
Theresa May arrives in Brussels to try to renegotiate the Brexit agreement.
Pressure mounts on British Prime Minister May as Brexit day draws near
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a community centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 5, 2019. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 7, 2019

The European Council is made up of 28 leaders and 27 of them are united as they prepare for the departure of one of their number. 

The 27 nations are also frustrated at the lack of progress being made in Brexit negotiations, and their president has increased the tension. 

Donald Tusk's words about some British politicians deserving a place in Hell will be burning in the ears of Theresa May as the British Prime Minister arrives in Brussels to try to renegotiate the Brexit agreement. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports

Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress