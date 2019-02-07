WORLD
Images suggest Iran launched satellite ignoring US criticism
Images released by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe suggest a rocket launch was conducted at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province between Tuesday and Wednesday.
This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the revolution that ended the US-backed-and-installed monarchy in the country. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 7, 2019

Iran appears to have attempted a second satellite launch ignoring US criticism that its space program helps it develop ballistic missiles, satellite images released Thursday suggest. Iran has not acknowledged conducting such a launch.

Images released by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe show a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province on Tuesday. Images from Wednesday show the rocket was gone with what appears to be burn marks on its launch pad.

Iranian state media did not immediately report on the rocket launch, though such delays have happened in previous launches.

Iran has said it would launch its Doosti, or "Friendship," satellite. A launch in January failed to put another satellite, Payam or "Message," into orbit.

The US claims such launches defy a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. 

Tehran also says they don't violate a United Nations resolution that only "called upon" it not to conduct such tests.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

Iran usually displays space achievements in February during the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the revolution that ended and Washington-backed monarchy in Iran which is facing increasing pressure from the US under the administration of President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:AP
