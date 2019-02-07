A military offensive in southern Libya which US-backed militia leader Khalifa Haftar claims is aimed at rooting out "terrorists" and foreign fighters has sparked backlash from an ethnic minority and the UN-backed government.

The offensive risks fuelling tensions in a country already wracked by violence and torn between rival administrations since the 2011 civil war and foreign military intervention in the country that led to the overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

A power struggle between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and a parallel cabinet supported by Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east have left the country's vast desert south a lawless no-man's land.

The rugged territory, which shares borders with Algeria, Niger, Chad and Sudan, has become a haven for jihadists and armed groups of all stripes.

They include Chadian rebels accused of fuelling insecurity and taking advantage of the country's porous borders to establish rear bases.

The LNA in mid-January announced the start of an offensive intended to "purge the south of terrorists and criminal groups", including rebels from Chad.

Days later, Haftar's forces claimed they had killed an Al Qaeda leader and two other "terrorists", including an Egyptian, before attacking the rebels.

The region is also the scene of a struggle between Libya's minority Tubu community and Arab tribes, particularly over the control of cross-border smuggling routes.

Dozens were killed in clashes between the two sides until a 2017 peace accord signed in Rome froze hostilities. But some fear Haftar's offensive could re-ignite the conflict.

'Ethnic cleansing'

Libya's Tubu, part of a larger cross-border ethnic group, have long railed against discrimination in the predominantly Arab country.

Some of its members accuse the LNA, which counts Tubu fighters among its ranks, of directing rival Arab tribes to enter their communities.

Youssef Kalkouri, a Tubu lawmaker in the eastern Haftar-backed administration, told AFP his community categorically opposes Arab tribal forces entering their cities.

Haftar's forces said Friday they had battled Chadian rebels in the town of Ghudduwah south of Sebha (650 kilometres south of Tripoli) before calling in air strikes against the insurgents on Sunday.

But Tubu say they too were targeted.

The weekend strikes prompted one Tubu minister in the eastern administration to resign and another Tubu lawmaker in the same body to suspend her role.

Both spoke out against the "ethnic cleansing" of their community.

LNA spokesman General Ahmed al Mesmari denounced what he called a "media campaign".