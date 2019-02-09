The death toll from the collapse of an eight-storey building in Istanbul has risen to 21, Turkey's Interior Minister said on Saturday.

A total of 13 people are in hospital, including two in serious condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier at the Lutfi Kirdar Kartal Training and Research Hospital, where he visited the victims.

Speaking in Istanbul Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences for the victims of the building collapse.

"There are lessons we need to learn," Erdogan said later, visiting the building site.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had earlier said that those who are found responsible will be held to account.

"Those who lost their loved ones in this incident should be assured the people responsible will be punished," he said.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

The building in Kartal district on Istanbul's Asian side collapsed on Wednesday. Zeki Dag, a local official, said on Wednesday the building had 14 apartments and between 27 and 30 residents were inside when it collapsed.

Teams started working on the 4th storey of the building on Thursday. Officials said rescue efforts were continuing keeping in mind the adjacent building could also collapse.