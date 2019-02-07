Ankara and Washington are carrying out joint efforts regarding the US withdrawal of troops from Syria, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

He announced the formation of a joint "task force" between Turkey and the US that will focus on coordination of American pullout from the war-torn country.

"During the US withdrawal (from Syria) there should not be a vacuum that will be filled by terrorists or pro-regime elements," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu was in the US capital to attend a gathering of 79 countries partnering with the United States against Daesh.

The YPG, which controls east part of Syria and supported by Washington in anti-Daesh operations, is a PKK-linked group that is considered as a terrorist organisation by the US and Turkey.

Turkey has vowed to carry out a counter-terrorist operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates, following two similar successful operations since 2016.

US President Donald Trump made the unexpected decision in December to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, drawing criticism from many allies and security aides, including his own Cabinet.

The decision came after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which the two leaders agreed on the need for more effective coordination in the war-ravaged country.

Earlier in the day, in his speech at a meeting of foreign ministers from member countries of the US-led coalition to defeat Daesh, Cavusoglu called for a coordinated effort to eliminate the remnants of the terror group in Syria and the withdrawal of US troops from the region.

Manbij roadmap steps up a gear

Work on a roadmap to rid Manbij, Syria of PKK/YPG terrorists has accelerated, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.