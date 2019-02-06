“We, the below-named, promise and vow before almighty God and the great Prophet Muhammad on four of his most just books, the Gospels, the Torah, Psalms of David, and the Qur’an, that we . . . must serve as loyal subjects of his imperial majesty . . . In concluding this our oath, we kiss the Qur’an of our Prophet Muhammad. Amen.”

An oath sworn by Muslims of the Russian empire, 1809

Russia has ruled Muslim populations for over five hundred years, and since the early nineteenth century, Muslims presented a unique challenge for Imperial Russia.

Catherine the Great adopted a policy of co-opting Muslim clergy and utilising them to be able to control and assimilate the Muslim population by inaugurating a policy of religious tolerance that made Islam an essential pillar of Orthodox Russia. For generations, the Tsars supported a particular type of Muslim figure in exchange for ensuring that forms of Islam seen by the state as potentially destabilising would be controlled.

This model informed policies within modern Russia through the institutionalising of Islam as a solid pillar of governance to mobilise religion for its benefit. Russia occupies a unique position in the Muslim world and has a very complex relationship with Islam due to the nine Muslim republics within it - with a total population of 25 million Muslims.

The Kremlin is aware of the historical allegiances of the Russian Muslim Tatars, and the Crimean Khanate's connections with the Ottoman and Safavid empires. Russia has had 200 years of sporadic warfare with the Muslims of the North Caucasus and the suppression of the Chechen quest for independence between 1994 and 2000.

The stereotype of Muslims being 'Islamic extremists' is derived from the continued clashes and tension in the North Caucasus, like in Dagestan and Chechnya. Russia’s Muslims are viewed by the government as “potential Islamic fundamentalists” that represent an “imminent threat to the integrity of the Russian Federation.”

It is imperative to question whether this threat is superficial and whether this discussion is being encouraged by the authorities to use the perceived threat of Islam as an excuse for crushing opposition.

Islam is seen by Moscow as a transnational, millennialist challenge that threatens to encompass Russia.

Pigeonholes

In the last few years, the Kremlin has been widely using the phrase “traditional Islam” to regulate and design a new form of Islam that is difficult to define due to its several connotations.

The term has confused Muslims with its varied usage in designating forms of Islam that are inscribed in Russian history, and seen as 'moderate' as well as loyal to secular authorities.

In the Muslim religious environment, the term “traditional Islam” was first proposed by the High Mufti Talgat Tajutdin in the early 1990s in response to “new realities threatening the stability of Russia and the post-Soviet space in general.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that traditional Islam is an integral part of the Russian cultural code and an essential component of Russia’s cosmopolitanism. He has also defined the hijab as nota part of “traditional Islam” – merely borrowed from an alien tradition. This statement has raised eyebrows among Muslims and in particular Muslim women who feel the brunt of his words.