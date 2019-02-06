WORLD
4 MIN READ
Macedonia signs NATO accession accord
The tiny Balkan country will join the world's biggest military alliance under the name of Republic of North Macedonia, possibly late this year or in early 2020.
Macedonia signs NATO accession accord
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, 3rd right, and Macedonia's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, 3rd left, pose for photographers together with NATO permanent representatives after they signed the "accession protocol" in Brussels, February 6, 2019. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 6, 2019

The small Balkan country of Macedonia took a big step on Wednesday toward becoming the 30th member of NATO, the world's biggest military alliance.

In a move that marked the end of a long dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name, and less than two decades after NATO deployed troops to the country as it teetered on the brink of civil war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov led an "accession protocol" signing ceremony at the alliance's Brussels headquarters.

"This is a historic occasion," Stoltenberg told NATO country envoys before they put pen to paper.

"We have waited for you to join our family for a long time."

He said the signing ceremony marks the start of the ratification process. 

Montenegro, the last country to join NATO, had to wait about a year for all members to formally endorse its accession protocol.

Greece is set to become the first to do so this week. Macedonia will then start calling itself Republic of North Macedonia and will join under that name, possibly late this year or in early 2020.

"I'm confident that this process will proceed smoothly," Stoltenberg said.

TRT World'sJack Parrock has more.

RECOMMENDED

Summit in London

US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts are due to hold a summit in London in December.

The meeting, to mark NATO's 70th anniversary, would provide a perfect occasion to formally welcome North Macedonia should the ratification process be completed.

Visibly moved by the moment, Dimitrov said the ceremony "is the result of the work of many generations," and he thanked the Greek and Macedonian prime ministers for overcoming the name dispute.

"This was not inevitable, this was not even very likely to happen," he said, lauding it as proof that "the impossible is actually doable and possible."

'Nothing is written until we write it'

Quoting the British military officer and writer T E Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, Dimitrov said: "Nothing is written until we write it. We can change our destiny, we can seize opportunities and I think this is what we have done."

Greece blocked Macedonia's NATO membership for a decade over the name dispute. Athens saw the former Yugoslav republic's name as a threat to its own administrative region of Macedonia.

Macedonia has been a major contributor to NATO operations, notably in Afghanistan.

The membership move comes some 18 years after the alliance deployed troops in Macedonia to collect weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels to help avert a civil war there.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress