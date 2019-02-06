Amnesty International published an open source investigation on Wednesday, reporting on increasing violence and danger in the Yemen conflict, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ‘recklessly’ supporting militias with heavy and developed weapons.

The report said the UAE is a major conduit for heavily armoured vehicles, machine guns, and a mortar system, all of which are being illegally distributed to militias accused of committing war crimes and human rights violations.

The presence of heavily armed militias also increases the future threat to Yemenis, who are suffering one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

“While the USA, the UK, France and other European states have rightly been criticised for supplying arms to coalition forces, and Iran has been implicated in sending arms to the Houthis, a deadly new threat is emerging. Yemen is quickly becoming a safe-haven for UAE-backed militias that are largely unaccountable,” said Patrick Wilcken, Arms Control and Human Rights Researcher at Amnesty International.

The human rights organisation also urged Western governments to stop supplying weapons to parties involved in the conflict in Yemen after reports that they were ending up in the hands of extremist groups.

“Emirati forces receive billions of dollars’ worth of arms from Western states and others, only to syphon them off to militias in Yemen that answer to no one and are known to be committing war crimes,” the report read.

“The proliferation of these fighting forces is a recipe for disaster for Yemeni civilians who have already been killed in their thousands, while millions more are on the brink of famine as a direct result of the war,” the human rights group said.