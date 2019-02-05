Greece does not welcome people who were part of an attempted 2016 coup in Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"Coup plotters are not welcome in Greece, however, what is more important is to strengthen our cooperation on the sector of security," Tsipras said during a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Tsipras said that Greece and Turkey have agreed to de-escalate any tensions in the Aegean Sea and proceed with confidence building measures, while any differences with Turkey "can and must be solved with dialogue."

The Greek prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Turkey, said his country "will not be doomed to" regional problems and it tries to find solutions through dialogue with its neighbor.

Turkey has been pushing for repatriation of eight of its soldiers who fled to Greece following the coup attempt and were subsequently granted asylum there.

Disputes can be resolved 'peacefully'

Earlier, Erdogan said Greece should not turn into a safe haven for FETO, PKK and leftist terror groups and demanded repatriation of soldiers with links to the 2016 defeated coup.

Turkey's president said disputes between Turkey and Greece could be resolved "peacefully" through dialogue.