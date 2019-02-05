Police in Bangladesh are investigating the deaths of three alleged rapists after their bullet-ridden bodies were found with notes around their necks pointing to their alleged crimes, drawing mixed social media response.

The first body turned up on January 18 when the main suspect in a rape case was found dead in Savar, outside capital Dhaka, with a note saying "I am the main culprit behind the rape."

The victim was accused of participating in the gang-rape of a 14-year-old factory garment worker who had died on January 8.

Another suspect in a rape case was found dead on January 26. This body also bore a note saying "I am Sajal. I am the rapist of [****]. This is my punishment."

Then on February 1, another body appeared.

This time, the note read "I am Rakib. I am the rapist of a madrasa girl … of Bhandaria. This is the consequence of a rapist. Be aware rapists."

The last two victims were allegedly behind the rape of a madrasa student who was seized when she was on her way to her grandfather's house, on January 14.

All notes were signed by 'Hercules' and all bodies were bullet-ridden.

Vigilante or glorified killer?

The cases have attracted quite a bit of attention on social media.

Most users are hailing the killer's actions, calling them heroic.