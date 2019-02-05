As she pursued her dream of becoming a fashion model, veering for years between extreme dieting and overeating, Park I Seul realised she had a problem: She was not tall and skinny, like typical runway models, nor was she big enough to be a plus-size model.

She also realised that the only way to meet South Korea's lofty beauty standards was for her to continuously deny who she truly is.

So Park, 25, began calling herself a "natural size model" — a nearly unheard of term in South Korea — which she defines as someone with the same kind of body you see in daily life, as opposed to a difficult-to-attain ideal.

She began to get work, and she started a popular YouTubechannel where she introduces fashions for women who look more like her than like the women in fashion magazines.

Her newfound positive view of her body makes her part of a growing movement by South Korean women to resist what they see as extreme pressure to look a certain way.

Hundreds of young women have taken to social media with the hashtag #talcorset or take off the corset, to encourage others to free themselves from social stereotypes about their appearance that they feel have long bound them.

Park recently held what she called a "nondiscriminatory" fashion show in Seoul, where models varied in height and weight confidently strode across the stage. Other women have posted online photos or video clips showing themselves cutting their hair short, destroying their beauty products and going to school or work without makeup.

In South Korea, a woman weighing over 50 kilograms (110 pounds) is considered by many to be chubby, regardless of how tall she is.

Park herself is 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall and weighs 62 kilograms (137 pounds), which she says puts her far from the minimum 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) and 40 to 48 kilograms (88 to 106 pounds) weight that conventional fashion models have; she's also nowhere near the XL and above sizes demanded for plus-size models.

"I used to think that my fat body wasn't the real me and that living in such a body wasn't my real life. I kept denying myself. I believed that my life would only become happy after I lost weight," Park said. "I've come to think that I look good enough just the way I am."

Gender inequality

South Korea is a deeply conservative country, and experts say its patriarchal society encourages rampant sexism.

It had the largest gender pay gap among developed countries in 2017, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and ranks 115th out of 149 nations in the World Economic Forum's global index of overall gender parity in 2018, among the lowest-ranking G-20 countries.

According to a 2018 survey by Saramin, a leading South Korean recruitment website, 57 percent of human resources managers at South Korean companies agreed that job applicants' appearances influenced their evaluations. The survey also showed that female applicants are more affected by their looks on their job evaluations than male applicants.

Challenging societal demands

As more women begin to embrace feminism, there's also a new willingness to challenge strict South Korean societal demands that force women to take extreme care of their looks, according to Sohn Hee-jeong, a researcher at the Institute of Gender Studies at Yonsei University in Seoul.

Consider, for instance, a video by Cha Ji Won, a 24-year-old YouTuber who runs a channel called "Korean Womyn."

The video, which has gotten more than 720,000 views, shows her daily routine after she stopped obsessing over her hair and wearing makeup every day and began choosing and wearing comfortable clothes.

It now takes her half the time to prepare to go outside as in the past, and she says she eats whatever she wants and doesn't think about calories.

"I hoped that by letting other women know that there is someone like me, I could remind them that they don't have to care too much [about how they look] and spend so much money and time on their appearance," Cha said in an interview.