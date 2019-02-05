Hakeem al Araibi, a refugee footballer fighting extradition to Bahrain, on Monday arrived in shackles at a court in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

“Please, don't send me to Bahrain,” Araibi told the court, which extended his detention by another two months.

Araibi, who is also an Australian resident, does not want to return to his homeland Bahrain because he fears torture and even death.

His situation is similar to that of Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun, a Saudi woman who grabbed international attention last week after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family.

She was later taken by Canada after the UN High Commission on Refugees granted her refugee status.

Hakeem al Araibi was convicted in absentia on charges of vandalising a police station in Bahrain.

He says he was out of the country playing in a match at the time of the alleged offence.

However, Araibi has said he believes he is being targeted over his criticism of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain's ruling family.

Araibi was stopped at Bahrain's request at a Bangkok airport in November when he arrived in Thailand for his honeymoon. He has been held in detention since then as Thai courts decide whether to send him back to the Gulf state.

Former Australian football captain Craig Foster along with a group who has been campaigning for Araibi’s release were present at the court to lend support to the embattled player.