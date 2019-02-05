What's it all about?

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to impact the outcome of US elections and whether the president obstructed the investigation.

Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign.

What's relevant for now?

So far, Mueller has charged 34 people, including several close to the president. But he has yet to accuse anyone close to the Trump campaign of conspiring with the Kremlin to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton and help Trump win the election.

On Monday, a federal judge set a March 13 sentencing for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on two felony charges stemming from witness tampering and crimes related to his Ukrainian political work.

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser and confidant, was the latest in Trump's circle to face charges. The political operative is accused of lying to lawmakers, engaging in witness tampering and obstructing a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's campaign. He pleaded not guilty last week.

In a separate case, federal prosecutors in New York issued a subpoena Monday seeking documents from Trump's inaugural committee, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money.

Inaugural committee spokeswoman Kristin Celauro said the committee received the subpoena and was still reviewing it.

Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?