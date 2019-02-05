The death toll from a fire at a residential building in Paris now stood at 10, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, who added that investigators were favouring a "criminal" cause for the blaze.

Heitz also told reporters that a woman had been placed in custody as part of the investigation into the blaze.

The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people - including three firefighters - with minor injuries.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

