UK official signs order to extradite tycoon Mallya to India
Mallya, known for his flashy lifestyle, is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses.
Vijay Mallya leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, September 12, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 5, 2019

A British official has signed an order that paves the way for tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India to face financial fraud allegations.

The government office that oversees immigration and other issues said in a statement issued on Monday that Home Secretary Sajid Javid "carefully considered all relevant matters" before signing the extradition order.

Mallya has 14 days to appeal.

Known for his flashy lifestyle, he was a leading figure among India's business elite. 

He launched Kingfisher Airlines and owned a stake in the Force India Formula One team.

Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses.

He has multiple medical problems, but British Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled last month he could receive adequate medical care in prison if he were extradited.

