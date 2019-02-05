WORLD
1 MIN READ
In South Korea, young and old differ over Korean reunification
Young people in South Korea have increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards the North while the older generation longs for peace.
In South Korea, young and old differ over Korean reunification
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea on April 27, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
February 5, 2019

Many older South Koreans hope to see a unified Korea.

But not everyone feels as personally attached to that cause. 

South Korea's younger generation has increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards North Korea. 

RECOMMENDED

"I don't really feel a connection to North Korea. I know there are some defectors, but not in my family. And I don't really have friends who are from North Korea so I don't really feel like I have some special connection with them," Oh Sun-yun, an English teacher form South, says. 

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from South Korea.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress