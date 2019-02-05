At least 47 members of the Afghan security forces and 22 Taliban militants have been killed in fresh clashes in the country’s north, officials and local media confirmed Tuesday.

The renewed fighting coincides with a two-day round of peace talks now underway in Moscow between Taliban representatives and several Afghan officials (not affiliated with the Kabul government), including former president Hamid Karzai.

Safiullah Amiri, deputy chairman of the provincial assembly of Kunduz province on the border with Tajikistan, said the insurgents overrun a number of checkpoints manned by army, police and pro-government militiamen late Monday.

Amiri confirmed that 36 security personnel had been killed – and at least 20 more injured – in the attacks.

Kunduz

An Afghan official said a pre-dawn Taliban attack on an army base in northern Kunduz province killed at least 26 members of the country's security forces.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council, says there are at least 23 soldiers and three members of the local police force among those slain in the attack early on Tuesday.

Ayubi says 12 troops were also wounded. The Taliban onslaught at the base on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Kunduz city, lasted for over two hours.

He says the attackers were repelled after reinforcements arrived at the besieged base.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the Kunduz attack. He says insurgents overran three police checkpoints as the attack unfolded.

Baghlan