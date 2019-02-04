Shortly after a court-ordered re-opening of the Internet, which the Zimbabwean government had shut down for close to a week during January protests triggered by a fuel price hike, a prominent local pastor tweeted that he had information about 23 women and girls who had been raped by security forces during a brutal clampdown following the protests.

The government’s reaction was to dismiss the claims as fabrication, but in no time an avalanche of reports about rapes, beatings and other acts of gross human rights violations started emerging from other veritable sources, including the state-funded Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission. It soon became hard for the government to remain in denial mode without losing what could be left of its own credibility. In response, the government conceded that the attacks could have happened and promised to investigate the allegations.

Reports from most of Harare’s high-density suburbs pointed to a well-coordinated operation. An unofficial curfew was in place under which those found outdoors were severely beaten, while homes were broken into and occupants also savagely assaulted. It was during this crackdown that most of the rapes were allegedly committed.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba initially denied the reports of abuse of citizens by the security forces, but after President Emmerson Mnangagwa acknowledged video footage of a beating, the official line changed and Charamba invited victims to approach the police to file reports.

It is this casual approach by state apparatus that raised the ire of human rights activists who see rape and state-sanctioned violence against citizens as the new norm in Zimbabwe.

Human rights lawyer and former legislator Jessie Majome, said members of the security forces couldn’t be expected to investigate their own and effectively deliver justice to ordinary citizens.

“My view is that the only way of ensuring an ear and justice for victims of army and police brutality is the constitutional Independent Complaints Commission that is provided in Section 20 of the Constitution, which has still not been set up,” Majome said. She added that in the interim the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Gender Commission, together with the police, could improvise.

“It’s absurd for them to expect victims to walk into a police station and report the police and the army!” said Maureen Kademaunga, a civic leader and human rights activist.

It is the first time that issue of rape by Zimbabwean security forces has come to the fore. It is a subject that has been kept under wraps for decades, despite reports of police violations as early as the liberation war days in the 1970s, right through the Gukurahundi genocide years of the 1980s, to the 2008 violence.

Educationist Fay Chung, in her book Re-living the Second Chimurenga, particularly captured rapes that she says were rife during the war. Chung ran schools in the war camps in Mozambique where Robert Mugabe’s ZANLA forces operated.

Judith Todd, the daughter of former Rhodesian (now Zimbabwe) prime minister Sir Garfield Todd, in a poignant book Through The Darkness reveals how she was raped by Agrippa Mutambara, a brigadier in the army, in 1983. She said it took place after she had presented evidence of the Gukurahundi genocide that had just started in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces to then army commander Solomon Mujuru.

During the Gukurahundi genocide – during which more than 20,000 people from the Ndebele tribal minority in the southwestern Midlands and Matabeleland provinces were killed – tens of thousands of women and girls were allegedly raped by security forces. Breaking the Silence, a Gukurahundi report published by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace together with the Legal Resources Foundation, highlights systematic genocidal rape and the effects that the communities still feel more than three decades later.

Most of these rapes were corroborated by a detailed 2010 study of the Research and Advocacy Unit, a civic organisation, on politically motivated rapes in Zimbabwe, which showed that rapes had developed into a form of culture in the Zimbabwean society. The study was done in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights and the Doors of Hope Development Trust, a self-help organisation consisting of survivors of politically motivated rape.

When the latest reports started surfacing, the police and the army held a joint press conference at which they gave what was generally dismissed as a “laughable explanation” for the violence. They claimed that some army and police deserters had stolen uniforms that they wear when they go around committing the crimes. The explanation drew derision from most citizens.

“The military has just finished their press conference,” announced New York Times journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono. “They are blaming military violence on deserters and criminals. They are saying that these deserters stole uniforms and they have given retired army guys an ultimatum to return uniforms.