Ahead of Nigeria's February 16 presidential elections, the political climate is already tense, even among voters, with 84 million people set to go to the polls.

On a recent Thursday, one Abdullahi Yada’u from north central Plateau State, divorced his wife for insisting she would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yada’u and his divorced wife both voted for Buhari in 2015, but he says he cannot stand his wife maintaining support for the president, accusing the leader of performing poorly.

Under the ruling All Progressives Congress, Buhari is seeking a second term and faces 72 other candidates.

He first came to power nearly four years ago, promising to fight corruption and decimate terrorist group Boko Haram - which has killed more than 30,000 civilians in northeastern Nigeria since 2009.

Instead, Boko Haram and its Daesh splinter group have repeatedly attacked military bases and communities, with the latest attack seeing more than a hundred soldiers killed and weapons seized.

Buhari’s anti-graft war is also largely seen as targeting opposition politicians while shielding corrupt elements in his government.

But for Mustapha Miko, a microbiologist from North West state of Kano, the president will not have his vote again after failing to keep another major promise - to take the country back more than 50 years to a federal system of government.

“I would be shifting [my support] because we need to go back,” said Miko, who has been jobless since 2016.

Though 37, Miko has heard how between 1954 and 1966, Nigeria's political and economic structures offered better opportunities.

“The living standard was better, opportunities were everywhere. Money had value and we didn't import food, we produced abundantly,” confirms 70-year-old Emmanuel Okujagu, a retired primary school teacher in southern Nigeria's Rivers State.

Today, despite huge revenue inflows from crude oil, out of a population of nearly 200 million, 87 million live in extreme poverty - the worst figures globally. Unemployment has soared to 23.1 percent and inflation peaked at 11.28 percent, against -37 percent in 1967.

How did that happen?

Conditions in the Fifties and Sixties are reminisced upon as offering ‘true federalism’, which began with the pre-independence constitution in 1954 and was strengthened by the (post-independence) Republican Constitution in 1963. Both devolved political and economic powers to three component regions which controlled their resources and paid taxes to the centre.

The system drove economic and social development as the regions competed within comparative advantages. Northern Region, for instance, produced grains/staple foods on a large scale; Eastern Region was the coal/oil centre, and Western Region represented cocoa exports.