A leading global tourism body estimates that around 700,000 jobs in travel and tourism could be lost across Europe if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal on future relations.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the travel and tourism sector worldwide, based its assessment on the forecast from the International Monetary Fund that the British economy will be 7.7 percent smaller over the next decade in a 'no deal' scenario.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC, said "a 'no deal' Brexit would have a dramatic impact on one of the UK's most significant sectors."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

