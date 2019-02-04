WORLD
2 MIN READ
Head of Dubai-owned P&O Ports' operation in Somalia's Puntland shot dead
Governor of Puntland's Bari region says that two men disguised as fishermen had shot Paul Anthony Formosa, as he was going to Bosaso port this morning.
Head of Dubai-owned P&O Ports' operation in Somalia's Puntland shot dead
Al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the deadly gun attack. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 4, 2019

Gunman shot dead the head of Dubai government-owned P&O Ports' operations in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland on Monday, a local government official said, and al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yusuf Mohamed, governor of Puntland's Bari region said that two men disguised as fishermen had shot Paul Anthony Formosa as he was going to Bosaso port this morning.

He was killed "in the fish market as he was going to Bosaso port this morning. The men armed with pistols hit him (with) several bullets in the head," Mohamed said.

Formosa was rushed to hospital where he died of his wounds. One of the attackers was shot dead by security forces at the scene and the other detained, he said. Al Shabaab said it had carried out the attack.

RECOMMENDED

P&O Ports in Dubai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Powerful explosion in busy market in Somali capital: police

A powerful blast rocked a busy market Monday in the Somali capital, which is regularly targeted by Al Shabaab, police said.

"There was a strong explosion at the Hamarweyne market," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed. "We have no details for now but the area where the blast happened is a densely populated market."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress