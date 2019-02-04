Gunman shot dead the head of Dubai government-owned P&O Ports' operations in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland on Monday, a local government official said, and al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yusuf Mohamed, governor of Puntland's Bari region said that two men disguised as fishermen had shot Paul Anthony Formosa as he was going to Bosaso port this morning.

He was killed "in the fish market as he was going to Bosaso port this morning. The men armed with pistols hit him (with) several bullets in the head," Mohamed said.

Formosa was rushed to hospital where he died of his wounds. One of the attackers was shot dead by security forces at the scene and the other detained, he said. Al Shabaab said it had carried out the attack.